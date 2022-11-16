Barbara L. Mathews, age 98, passed away peacefully at Canterbury Inn in St. Johnsbury, Vt., Saturday evening, Nov. 12, 2022.
Barbara was born in St. Johnsbury on March 14, 1924, daughter to the late Aldis and Blanche (Heywood) Ladd and was raised and educated in St. Johnsbury. She had grown up on the Parker Ave. farm, living there until she married Locke Mathews in 1943, sharing 41 years together at the time of his passing in 1984. They made their home in Waterford and she was a proud farm wife, raising the family there. She was a long-time member of the Grange and received her 65-year pin. Barb loved to cook, garden and sew. Following Locke’s passing, she started selling at the Farmers’ Market and had a great following where she became known as the “Donut Lady.” She sold baked goods and flowers as well. Life on the farm was a lot of hard work, three generations that included taking care of her in-laws as well. There was no washing machine or dishwasher!
She is survived by her three children: Dorothy Willson of Waterford, Stanley Mathews and his wife, Vicki, of Monroe, N.H., Carolyn Denio and her husband, Bruce, of Barnet, a half-brother: Paul Lyon and his wife, Sandy, of Waterford, 11 grandchildren: Dorothy’s three children: Laura Remick (Howard), Roger Willson (Sue), Angela Willson (Tim Troy), Stanley’s five children: Allen Mathews (Anita), Darrell Mathews (Cheryl), Cyndie Payeur (David Hetzelt) with their mother, Joan Black, as well as Ryan Mathews (Jennifer Littlefield) Chelsea Colgrove (Tim) with their mother, Vicki Mathews, Carolyn’s three children: Wade Denio (Mary), Kara Denio & Aaron Denio(Wendy) and several great-grand and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings: Walter, Mildred, Wilma, Gertrude Ladd and half brother Harold Lyon.
Barbara’s family would like to thank those who have helped and given support; including hospice, Connie Simons and her caregivers, and the staff and residents at Canterbury Inn.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Riverside Cemetery, Rt. 18 in Waterford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.