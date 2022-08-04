Barbara L. Ticehurst Obituary

Barbara L. Ticehurst, 97, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Valley Terrace in White River Jct., Vt.
She was born May 17, 1925, in Newport, Vt., the daughter of George and Clara (Vance) Leithead. Barbara began her schooling in Montpelier before her family moved to St. Johnsbury where she graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy (SJA) in 1943. She was married to Amos Clark Ticehurst on Feb. 5, 1944, in Florence, S.C., while he was serving in the Army Air Corps.
While Amos served abroad in the military, Barbara began her career in banking. She started at the First National Bank of St. Johnsbury and later worked for Merchants National Bank, until Mr. Ticehurst’s career with New England Telephone brought the family to White River Jct. in 1957. She began working at the First National Bank of White River Jct., now Mascoma Bank. Barbara was the first female officer of the First National Bank of White River Jct., and the first female to serve on the Executive Council of the Vermont Bankers Association, serving two terms. She continued her education throughout her career, attending the School of Banking at Williams College and the University of Maryland. Barbara retired in 1984 as Vice President and Operations Officer.
After retiring, she and Amos spent winters at Happy Trails Resort in Surprise, Ariz., for nearly 25 years. Barbara was also very active outside of her career. She had been a member of the United Methodist Church of White River Jct. since 1957, serving as treasurer, singing in the choir and directing the Junior Choir. She was also a member of the Council on Finance and Administration of the Troy Annual Conference and treasurer and trustee of Thetford Academy from 1976 until 1989. Singing was a huge part of her life, from the Glee Club at SJA to the morning before she died. On Monday, her dear friends Janet, Laura, and Sue, the other three members of her Sweet Adeline barbershop quartet, along with her daughter Debbi, gathered in her room to sing hymns. She sang right along. In addition to singing in the church choirs in White River Jct., and Arizona, she was a member of Valley Chords barbershop chorus, the Surprise Package chorus, and several barbershop quartets over the years. She was very proud to be a charter member of the Green Mt. Chapter of Sweet Adelines. She was a member of the Forest-Unity Chapter #82 Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the Vermont 251 Club, having visited every town in the state.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Amos, who died of complications of Alzheimer’s Disease in 2012 and her daughter, Cynthia in 2018. She leaves behind daughter, Deborah and her husband, Thomas Franklin of White River Jct., their daughter, Amy Hall, great-grandson, Matthew Amos and great-granddaughter, Makenzie; son, Eric and his wife, Rachel of West Lebanon, N.H., and their children, Elizabeth and her fiancé, Zach Wanken and Ethan as well as several nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held at the Knight Funeral Home in White River Jct. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the White River Methodist Church Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 1 p.m. with burial following in the Hartford Cemetery.
