Barbara Louthan - Obituary

Barbara Garvin Louthan was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont on Jan. 7, 1945 to Austin and Madeline Garvin.
She spent many years in Hartford, Connecticut working for Travelers Insurance before returning to St. Johnsbury.
She was predeceased by her sister Elaine Napier two months ago in Arizona as well as her former husband James Louthan eight years ago whom she loved until the end.
Barbara is survived by her sister Jo Anna Hall (John), niece Johnna Kendall (Chris) and great-nephews Declan and Kellan. Another niece, Barbara Daher (Marius), daughter of Elaine, lives in Cottonwood, Arizona with son Noah and daughter Maya.
We wish Barbara peace and happiness as she joined predeceased family and friends on Feb. 18, 2021
A Graveside Service will be held in the springtime at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Sayles Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
