Barbara M. Ford Obituary

Barbara M. Ford, 69, of Franconia, N.H. passed away peacefully on May 17, 2023 at home in Franconia, N.H. surrounded by immediate family after a battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
She was born in New York, N.Y. in 1954, to the late Kenneth and Edna (Thomas) MacGregor. She was raised in East Meadow, N.Y. and graduated from East Meadow High School in 1972. She went on to study nursing at the University of Rhode Island, graduating with honors in 1976.
After college, Barbara was drawn to the north country of New Hampshire to ski and hike with her sister, Nancy, and took a nursing position at Littleton Hospital. She later joined the practice of Dr. Charles Wolcott, who sponsored her to gain a degree as an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse in Syracuse, N.Y. in 1980. She became certified by the American Nursing Association, the gold standard for the nursing profession in an advanced role. Barbara returned as a pioneer at this “new” job in the North Country, inspiring others to follow in her footsteps. Her last nursing role was with Ammonoosuc Community Health Services at their Alpine Clinic facility in Franconia, N.H. She retired in 2019, capping off a stellar career, leaving scores of devoted patients wishing her well.
Barbara loved the outdoors, and enjoyed gardening, hiking, biking, tennis, alpine and cross-country skiing. She was an active volunteer in the local community, which included joining her future husband as an EMT for the Franconia Life Squad. She sang with several local chorus groups, supported the North Country Chamber Players and enjoyed taking ballroom dance lessons with her husband off and on for many years.
She married Michael Ford in 1989, and they have two daughters, Andrea and Kelsey.
Barbara could be found in the crowd or on the sidelines of every performance, sporting event, and community activity supporting her daughters, through college and beyond. She taught them from a very young age how to bake with skill and care scores of holiday cookies, which were distributed to weekend shoppers at Franconia Hardware.
Barbara leaves her loving husband and devoted caregiver, Michael Ford, daughters Andrea (Nathan) Simeon of Salem, N.H., and Kelsey (Adam) Roy of Dover, N.H., granddaughter Remi Simeon, sister Nancy (Will) DeCourcey of Jefferson, N.H. and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Barbara was a devoted wife and wonderful mother, grandmother, and incredible healthcare provider. She will be remembered for being a loving sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
A celebration of life for Barbara will be held July 1, 2023, at The Sunset Hill House in Sugar Hill, N.H. at noon. In lieu of flowers, we are collecting photos and written memories from those who would like to share.
Donations may be made to Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, Copper Cannon Camp, or Adaptive Sports Partners.
To view Barbara’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net/.
