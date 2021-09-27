Barbara Ordway Obituary

Barbara Joan Ordway, 73, of Ryegate Road, East Ryegate, Vt., died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at The Pines in Lyndonville, Vt.
Barbara was born in Conway, N.H. on July 28, 1948, to Austin D. and Violet A. (Hulet) Savary. On Oct. 15, 1966, she married Scott Wayne Ordway.
Following high school, she worked as a housekeeper as her own boss.
In her free time, she enjoyed reading, spending time with her family, tending to her flower & vegetable garden, church and caring for children.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents; a sister Bessie Drew; six brothers, Austin Savary, Jr. Richard Savary, Ira Savary, Zantford Savary, Ben Savary, & Tom Savary, and an infant grandchild, Gracen Tae Ordway.
Survivors include five children, Scott W. Ordway, Jr. and wife Jo-Ann of Kona, Hawaii, Heidi Ordway McClure and husband Chris of Clayton, Del., Duane H. Ordway and wife Olivia of New Hampton, N.H., and Alisa (Ordway) Levesque and husband Eric of Belle Haven, Va., Viola Ordway of East Ryegate, Vt.; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Nona Davis and husband Alvin, Sarah Brown, and Nancy Clifton and husband David; along with nieces and nephews.
At Barbara’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be on Oct. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Northeast Kingdom United Pentecostal Church, East Barnet, Vt. with Pastor John Tremblay, officiating.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.