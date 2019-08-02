Barbara Woodward Obituary

Barbara Woodward, 88, of West Burke, Vt., passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, N.H., following a period of declining health.
Barbara was born in E. Burke, Vt., on July 3, 1931, daughter to the late George and Elaine (Roundy) Humphrey. She was raised and educated in Burke graduating in 1944. She married Ralph Woodward and they shared 49 years together. She lived her life to the fullest. Her family was always her focus and biggest part of her life. She called each sibling on a weekly basis. She loved to party, play cards, and clean her house and also loved dogs. She loved telling a good joke. She was a member of the Eastern Star Order and the E. Haven Grange. She previously worked for the shoe store in Lyndonville, the Lynburke Motel and VT Tap & Die.
She is survived by her siblings: Paul (Dorothy) Humphrey of New Egypt, N.J., Stuart (Joyce) Humphrey of E. Burke, Vt., Clifford (Susan) Humphrey of E. Burke, Vt., Linda Ward of Sutton, Vt., and George (Margaret) Humphrey of E. Haven, Vt.; several nieces and nephews; 2 god daughters: Jeanie Leonard and Jody Garfield; and special friends, Linda and Jim McDonald.
She was predeceased by her husband Ralph.
Memorial donations may be made to Lyndon Dog Pound, Town of Lyndon, P.O. Box 167, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
There will be a private graveside service held on Aug. 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the E. Haven Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
