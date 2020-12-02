Barry Ste. Marie - Obituary

Barry Ste. Marie, 63, of Lyndon, Vt. passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Barry was born on Nov. 30, 1956, in Barre, Vt. to Roger and Enrita (Cushing) Ste. Marie. He was raised and educated in South Ryegate, attending Blue Mountain Union High School. Barry was a skilled craftsman, putting his heart behind everything that he did. Throughout his career Barry enjoyed positions working as a machinist, furniture builder, facilities maintenance, chef and perhaps his most flavorful position as the Manager of the “111 Club” located in Woodsville, N.H. On Aug. 22, 1981, he married his beloved “girlfriend” Patricia Jayne Reynolds. The couple shared 39 years together residing in Lyndon.
Barry was a dreamer and thrived on restoration projects of all kinds throughout his life. When Barry hit the road in the morning to “run upstreet” you just never knew what he’d come home with at the end of the day. Hotrods, muscle cars, campers, motorcycles, a boat or 3, perhaps a greyhound bus! He loved visiting the ocean, Horse Neck Beach, R.I. was a special place to him.
Barry’s larger than life energy filled any room he entered and as a true entertainer he loved to dance and sing. His unique sense of humor will be dearly missed.
Barry loved his family and he was especially proud of his children, never missing the opportunity to talk about them with others, to build them up when hard times hit or to help them along the way. Barry was proud to have helped each one build their homes.
When “Dad” was cooking dinner family and friends alike gathered round and all were welcomed for treasured feasts, spaghetti was his specialty.
Barry loved Christmas and some of his fondest memories included dressing up as Santa and visiting area residents with his special elf & reindeer by his side. Children flocked to the Darling Inn to see him arrive in a horse drawn carriage. The elderly welcomed him and his sack of goodies at the local nursing home and his jolly laugh could be heard across the north country as he listened to the childrens’ Christmas wishes called into the local radio station.
Survivors include his wife Patricia Ste. Marie of Lyndon, his three children Jason Ste.Marie (Lisa) of Haverhill, N.H., Nicole “Nikki” Peters of West Burke, Vt., and Chad Ste. Marie (Christina) of St. Johnsbury, Vt. Two special daughters whom he loved like his own, Morgan and Stephanie Kallahan, a sister Brenda Rodiman (Mike), three brothers Brian, Bert, and Bernard Ste. Marie, his mother-in-law, Rebecca Reynolds, brother-in-law Steven Reynolds (Susan), a sister-in-law Deborah Reynolds, seven grandchildren Carson, Mason, Rebecca, Jaden, Giovanni, Hunter, and Logan. Also, his “partner in crime” Andy Wright, many nieces and nephews and many cherished extended family and friends.
Generosity was a foundational value in Barry’s life. He believed that God placed him on this earth to uplift and help others. Despite his personal struggles Barry never missed an opportunity to lend a helping hand, offer words of support or encouragement or to befriend a stranger in need. Should you wish to honor this life well lived, we invite you to carry on his generous spirit by helping someone in need or offer a random act of kindness along the way.
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. John 3:16
Barry was predeceased by his parents and his father-in-law, Howard S. Reynolds.
A Memorial service is being planned for the summer of 2021 at the Lyndonville Congregational Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
