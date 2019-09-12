Beauman Champagne - Obituary

Beauman “Sonny” Champagne of Barton, Vt., died peacefully at home on Sept 9, 2019 with his devoted friend Sandra by his side. Born June 7, 1944 in St. Johnsbury, Sonny was the son of Archie and Ina Champagne. He grew up in the Northeast Kingdom living with his parents until his father’s death in 1990.
Sonny had a great sense of humor. In his younger years, Sonny’s trademark for flirting was serenading his favorite female friends on his guitar with “You Are My Sunshine.” Each year he reminded his friends in March that his birthday was coming up in June, to be followed by going to summer camp and ending the season at the local county fair. He would list these highlights, one-by-one on his fingers, just to make his point.
Sonny had a great love for vinyl records, which started years ago while living with his longtime friend, “my buddy, Dale.” Over the years Sonny collected hundreds of LPs. They were his prized possessions. Favorite album covers hung across his bedroom walls. He spent many hours shuffling through the pile of records and listening to his favorites.
Sonny thrived with care and support from his dear friend, Sandra Swanson, as well as many other caregivers throughout the years. Just over a year ago a new grandchild was born to Sandra’s family. Sonny was smitten with her, often referring to her as “my baby.” He loved holding and doting on her during her frequent visits to his home.
Sonny enjoyed visiting with others in the community and getting together regularly with his best friend, Dale. He took pleasure greeting everyone he met during his travels in the community, whether out shopping, at medical appointments, or going out to eat. In the summer he looked forward to riding in a horse drawn carriage at the Orleans County Fair happily waving at all fair goers as he passed by. To those who loved him he was affectionately considered the Mayor of Barton!
Many thanks go out to Bayada Hospice Services for their wonderful support and care at the end of Sonny’s life.
There will be a private burial at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.