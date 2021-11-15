Benjamin Asa Towle Obituary

Benjamin Asa Towle, 54, of Lancaster Road, passed from a long-term illness that he had been battling for over a year and a half on November 11, 2021.
He was born July 12, 1967, in Lancaster, the son of Asa and Doreen (Ball) Towle and attended local schools.
He was a 1985 graduate of WMRHS, where he was a member of the wrestling team which brought back a State Championship for the school. When his children were in elementary school, he served as their baseball and soccer coach. He volunteered for this position to ensure the children at the school would be able to play these sports. He was very proud of his teams and was always encouraging them to do their best.
Prior to Ben’s illness he was proud to work daily with his children in their construction business. He enjoyed spending time with them no matter what they were doing, fishing, hunting, working, TV, Games, or horses. He loved the horses; he was always supportive of his family and horse-pulling friends in the ring. Ben spent many years working with horses by giving sleigh rides, or horseback rides, or pulling horses with family and friends. Ben was a quiet soul who usually had a smile or smirk to give upon meeting him.
Ben leaves behind his children and best friends David and Tyler Towle of Whitefield. Brother Curt Towle and wife Beth of Freedom, N.H., and sister Doreen Towle of Berlin, N.H.
He was predeceased by his parents Asa and a brother Clyde Towle of Whitefield.
Calling hours will be held at the Bailey Funeral Home 210 Main Street, Lancaster on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Forest Vale Cemetery in Jefferson.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
