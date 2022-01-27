Benjamin W. Day, Jr. Obituary

Benjamin W. Day, Jr., 86, of North Danville, Vt., formerly of Northfield, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehab.
He was born Dec. 28, 1935 in Lexington, Mass., to Benjamin W. Day, Sr. and A. Elizabeth (Cosgrove). He was raised in Lexington. He received his Masters Degree in Wildlife Management from the University of Maine. Benjamin was married to Lorraine Couture of Burlington on April 22, 1967. Benjamin moved to Northfield in 1967, where he and Lorraine lived until moving to North Danville in 2019. Benjamin served in the U.S. Army and Vermont National Guard. He retired as a Brigadier General after more than 35 years of service. He served as a biologist for the Vermont Fish and Game Department from 1964 until he retired in 1991 as the Director of the Wildlife division. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Northfield and the National Wildlife Society. Benjamin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, being outdoors, and building his two beautiful homes.
Survivors include his daughters; Janet Thomas and her husband Phil of White River Junction, Vt., Judith Griffin and her husband Kevin of Germantown, Wisc., and Patricia Vinzani and her husband Bernard of Whiting, Maine, his sister, Ruth Visbeck of Virginia, 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine and sister, E. Carol O’Neil.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Northfield will be announced in the spring. Burial with full military honors will follow the Mass at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Danville Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be left at www.daysfuneral.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
