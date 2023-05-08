Bernard ‘Bernie’ Shatney Obituary

A golden heart stopped beating today. It is with great sadness that the family of Bernard “Bernie” Shatney announce his passing on May 4, 2023 in the peace and comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family.
Bernie was the only child to Delore “Buck” Shatney and Ila (Nunn) Shatney, born on Jan. 10, 1942. Bernie was a hard working, honest man and you didn’t have to wait too long to know what he was thinking about if he didn’t agree. Bernie’s first love was to his wife Mary (Foster) Shatney, his daughter Terri from Cabot, his daughter Tammy (Shatney) Turmel and husband Leon of West Burke, and to his son Monty and his wife Janet (Potts) Shatney of Woodbury. Bernie was also a proud grandfather who was lovingly called ‘Papa.’ He also had two other special people in his life, Kyle Lexi and Alisha (Jordon) Celley of Cabot.
In 1963 Bernie married his high school sweetheart, Mary and the following year their daughter Tammy was born, followed by another daughter Terri and then their son Monty. Bernie’s second love was to the Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the Green Mountain Lodge # 68 where he recently received his 50-year pin, a proud accomplishment. He also served in the Army and was honorably discharged in 1967.
Bernie and Mary lived and raised their children in Cabot and made that their home. He was a machinist by trade with Bombardier for 25 years and after his retirement, he was lucky enough to work for the Town of Hardwick where he made many good friends and memories. Bernie enjoyed hunting season and had great times with his friends at the “Carter Condo” as well as his son’s camp in Woodbury.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Mary just one month shy of their 60th anniversary. He is also survived by his daughters Terri, Tammy and husband Leon, son Monty and wife Janet, and his grandchildren; Kristina, Monica, William and fiance Megan, and Elizabeth as well as his great-grandchildren; David, Mathew, Saphria, Riley, Remick and most recently, Oliver. He was predeceased by his parents Buck and Ila, his in-laws Harry and Ida Foster, and two brothers-in-law, Cal and Nookie and by his granddaughter Abbey.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 11, from 5-8 p.m. at the American Legion in Hardwick. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 12 at 11 a.m. at the Marshfield United Church, officiated by his pastor and friend, Carlyle Pierce followed by a light luncheon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernie’s memory may be made to the Shriners, St. Jude’s or to the American Cancer Society. Special thanks to Bonnie and Aimee T. for your tireless hours helping Mary and Bernie. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.