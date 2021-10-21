Bernard J. ‘Bernie’ Matthews Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Poppie, Dad, Bernie, Bernard J. Matthews of Orleans, Vermont. He passed away at Maple Lane Nursing Home on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. He was born in Barton, Vermont July 8, 1919 the son of Bertie and Eva (Blodgett) Matthews. On Jan. 27, 1941 he married Theresa (Brooks) Matthews and they were happily married for 57 years. Together they raised four children, all musical, with three following their father’s footsteps becoming music teachers.
A veteran of WWII, he was a signalman on an LST in the pacific. After the war he resumed his employment at Butterfields in Derby Line. It was during this time at Butterfields that Bernie began his teaching career at Orleans High School and Barton Academy. Offered a full-time teaching opportunity, Bernie left Butterfields and taught in North Troy, then moved on to Derby Academy and ended his full-time teaching career at North Country Junior High School in 1982. During his time at the junior high, he also taught band in the evenings at Craftsbury Academy. Retirement from the junior high didn’t end his teaching career as he worked part time at Coventry and Newport Center Elementary Schools until his full retirement. Throughout all these years of teaching, he gave private lessons in his home to hundreds of aspiring NEK musicians most nights of the week.
Bernie started playing at dance halls in his teens and continued well into his 70’s. He played at the Red Wing (Elks Club) regularly with the Melody Men and the Downbeat Trio Plus One as well as other clubs throughout the state and Quebec. After retiring from playing clubs, you could find Bernie entertaining residents at local nursing homes and senior centers.
He was predeceased by his wife Theresa (Brooks) Matthews, infant son David, brother Ralph, and sister Elsie (Matthews) Decelles.
He leaves behind son Steven Matthews, daughter Cindy Matthews and husband Laddin Walsh, son Gary Matthews and wife Carol Sawyer, and son Peter Matthews and wife Wendy (Greenwald) Matthews, grandchildren Jennifer and Jason Whitcomb, Margaret Walsh, Colin and Theron Matthews, Julianna, Robert, Theresa, John, and Christopher Matthews as well as several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by special friend Anne Comsteller.
True to form, in his less than 24 hours at Maple Lane Nursing Home, he flirted with staff and sang to the dinner crowd the night before his passing.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Orleans. Per request of the family facial coverings are encouraged. Burial will follow at St. Theresa’s Cemetery in Barton, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.