Bernard Louis Patoine Obituary

Bernard Louis Patoine, 88, of Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Bernard was born at home in Walden, Vt. on April 13, 1934. He was the sixth of 16 children born to Henry and Rosa (Meunier) Patoine. He was born the same day the highest winds were ever recorded on Mt. Washington. Bernard was raised in Walden and lived in Vermont all of his life. He saw combat in Korea during his service in the U.S. Army. On Feb. 13, 1960, in East Angus, Quebec, Bernard married Cécile Helene Vallée and has shared 62 lovely years with her.
Bernard worked as a Woodsman (logger) for most of his life. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He knew about trees, from the species to the preferred soil to common traits. He enjoyed gardening and he was a Master Dowser. Western movies and books were his favorite. Bernard built his own home in Stark District. He did plumbing, electrical and welding, worked on cars, and anything else that needed to be done; he was a handyman and jack-of-all-trades. He has wit and great humor about him. Bernard made everyone around him realize that life was special and to look for the positive in all things. He appreciated his heritage of faith and his family. He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.
Those surviving include his wife: Cecile Patoine of St. Johnsbury; five children: twins Daniel of St. Johnsbury and Samuel and partner, Mark Rothbart, of St. Johnsbury, Alice Delosa and husband, Richard, of St. Albans with their son Kory Delosa and wife Nicole and children Evelyn and Giovanni, Louise Duncan of Rolla, Mo. with her daughter Ava Holsclaw and children Anika and Kamarie and her son Eric Chu and partner Kimberly Westgate and children Payton and Kierra, Wendy Bacon and husband, Brad, of St. Johnsbury with sons Jason Reed, and Isaac and Shane Bacon; his siblings: Marguerite LaBree (husband Raymond is deceased), Clement (wife Donna is deceased), Francis (Frank) and Elsie, Guy and his wife Milly, Theresa and her husband Donald Rayta, Lucille Keene, Denise and her husband Wendell Adams, and Andre; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and siblings: Leopold and his wife Jeannette, Henri and his wife Theresa, Normand and his wife Winnie, Fernand and his wife Margarete, Lawrence and his wife Evelyn (surviving), Angelene Deschamps and her husband Louis, and Victor and his wife Kathy.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
