Bernard N. Churchill - Obituary

Bernard N. Churchill, age 88, of Maple Tree Lane in Peacham, Vt. and lifelong resident, passed away peacefully at the St. Johnsbury Health & Rehab, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
Bernard was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on June 4, 1932, son to the late Robert Kenneth and Vivian Evelyn (Snow) Churchill. He grew up on the family farm in Peacham and graduated from Peacham Academy with the Class of 1951. On June 16, 1956 he married Joan Goss and shared 64 years with her. They raised their five children. He was a very dedicated farmer, never once complaining about going out to milk the cows, which at one time numbered as high as 60. He worked hard to pass on that dedication through 4-H and Junior Leaders, and most certainly by teaching his children, grand and great-grandchildren. He was an active member of the Peacham Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He loved maple sugaring and his vegetable gardens thrived especially as he slowed down from dairy farming.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Joan, of Peacham, four daughters: Kathy Bradley (Steve) of Peacham, Sarah Crane (Jim) of North Attleboro, Mass., Bernadine Harvey (Howard) of Ticonderoga, N.Y., Mary Broome (Mark Bean) of Island Pond, Vt. and his son: Robert Churchill (Pam) of Pike, N.H. Bernard & Joan had an active roll in raising grandson Jonathan Churchill (Michelle) of Peacham. He was very close to and fond of great grandsons J.D. and Jacob Churchill who were raised on family farm property. The family extends out to many more grand, great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bernard was predeceased by his brothers: Howard and Elden “Buster” Churchill and his sister, Noreen Powers Crane.
At this time there will be no services or calling hours. Interment will take place at the Peacham Corner Cemetery at a future date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com and mailed to: Joan Churchill 637 Maple Tree Lane Groton, VT 05046.
