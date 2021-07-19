Bernice Quimby Obituary

Bernice L. Quimby
April 20, 1928 - July 10, 2022
Bernice L. Quimby of Barnet, Vt., formerly from Monroe, N.H., died July 10, 2022 at the age of 93. She was born April 10, 1928 in Barnet, Vt. to Fred and Hazel Quimby. She lived most of her working career in Bloomfield, Conn., where she worked at Pratt & Whitney for 40 years. She was instrumental in making the airlift of a historic round barn “silo” across the state of Vermont, which her grandfather Fred “Silo” Quimby built to the Shelburne Museum.
She was predeceased by her mother and father, a sister Irene Malon and her daughter Kathleen Malon.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
There will be no services.
