Bernice Scott - Obituary

Bernice “Bunny” Ethella (Willis) Scott, 90, of Scott Road, Newbury, Vt. died on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at The Francis Atkinson Residence in Newbury, Vt.
Bunny grew up on a small dairy farm in Buckland, Massachusetts. Her father, Lawrence Willis, died when she was two, and she was lovingly raised by her mother Florence and stepfather Walter Scott. She played basketball in high school and college and learned to play the guitar. She graduated from Becker College in Worcester, Mass. in 1950 with an Associate Degree in Executive Secretarial Science.
She worked as secretary at Amherst College, Amherst, Mass., at the Northampton Auction, Northampton, Mass., at Franklin Co. Trust, Greenfield, Mass., and at the office of Superintendent of Schools, Ashfield, Mass.
In 1951 she married Roger (Bud) Scott and worked with him on their dairy farm in Ashfield, Mass. while raising four children and continuing her secretarial jobs. Bunny and Bud were also maple sugar makers, boiling for 6,000 taps. Bunny perfected the art of making maple cream. In 1980, the family moved the farm to Newbury, Vt. and expanded the herd, while Bunny continued to work alongside Bud, feeding calves, milking cows, driving trucks and tractors, and perhaps most importantly, doing all the bookkeeping.
Music was always a big part of Bunny’s life. She played the piano, and she sang in church choirs for 80 years in Ashfield, Buckland, and Newbury. In the last years of her life, she was especially sustained and comforted by Alan Jackson’s gospel CD “Precious Memories.”
Church and community were vital to Bunny. She was a member of Buckland Grange, the UCC Churches of Ashfield and Buckland, Mass., and the First Congregational Church of Newbury, Vt. where she served as financial secretary. She was a member of the Women’s Fellowship in both Ashfield and Newbury, and she was active in the Newbury Fall Festival and the Cracker Barrel Bazaar each year.
Bunny was an involved mother, driving her kids to school games, 4-H meetings, and social events, and she was an ardent supporter of her children’s sports teams, 4-H competitions, and fair exhibits.
Bunny always said, “Life’s too hard not to laugh.” She really believed, “Life has taught us that love does not consist of gazing at each other but looking outwards together in the same direction.”
Bud and Bunny had great love and respect for each other and were married almost 69 years. They passed those values of love and respect onto their children. True to that love, they left this world within six months of each other.
Bunny had many talents: wall-papering, a keen eye for design, caning chairs, re-upholstering furniture, and canning and freezing from her large garden. She got her love of quilting from her mother. She was a great hostess for family get-togethers and card parties; whist was a favorite. She could put together a meal at the drop of a hat, coffee was always ready, and her apple pie was legendary.
Dementia ate away at Bunny’s capabilities and eventually took her life, but it never destroyed her love of music, her sense of humor, or the love and respect from her family and friends.
Bunny was predeceased by her husband Roger (Bud) Scott, her brother Francis Willis, and her sister Shirley Donelson. She is survived by her brother Lewis (Barbara) Scott of North Hampton, Mass. and four children: Diane (Stephen) Langley of White River Jct., Vt., Debora (Douglas) Erb of Landaff, N.H., Larry Scott (Peggy Hewes) of Newbury, Vt., and Doreen (Richard) Morris of Haverhill, N.H.; as well as eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Bunny’s family would like to thank The Atkinson Residence and Bayada Hospice for the excellent and loving care provided to her.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Women’s Fellowship of the 1st Congregational Church of Newbury, PO Box 165, Newbury VT 05051, The Francis Atkinson Residence, PO Box 67,Newbury, VT 05051, or Bayada Hospice Fund, PO Box 1590, Norwich, VT 05055.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
