Bertha M. Hooper Obituary

Bertha M. Hooper, 96, of Craftsbury (formerly Hardwick), passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 20, 2023, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
She was born in Hardwick on Dec., 29, 1926 to Joseph and Leonie (Brochu) Couture. After graduating from Hardwick Academy, she had a variety of jobs including at The Whip in Stowe, Vt.
In December 1947, she married Robert S. Hooper and they made their home in Hardwick. Of Bertha’s many jobs over the years, she was the bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Robert S. Hooper Plumbing & Heating, lister for the Town of Hardwick and many years as balloting clerk for Hardwick’s town meetings.
Bertha was a member of St. Norbert’s Parish and contributed in many capacities until her health began to decline. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #7 for over 70 years as well as a volunteer at Copley Hospital’s Gift Shop for 15 years. She also volunteered for more than 50 years at American Red Cross blood drives.
Her favorite pastimes were camping with her sister-in-law, Roberta Baker and husband John Baker and family. She made daily visits to the Village Diner in Hardwick, enjoying time with family and friends.
Bertha is survived by her daughter, Deborah Lawson and husband Allen and granddaughter Lanna (and fiance Kyle). She is also survived by several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Norbert’s Church on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m.. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Julian Room at St. Norbert’s Church. The interment will take place directly after Mass at Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick followed by a gathering for light refreshments in the Julian Room.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bertha’s memory may be made to Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843 or the Craftsbury Community Care Center, 1784 E. Craftsbury Rd, Craftsbury, VT 05826.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Bertha may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.