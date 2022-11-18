Berton William McLain Obituary

Berton William McLain III, 74, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at his home in Littleton, N.H. He was born on Jan. 7, 1948, in Lancaster, N.H. to parents Berton and Rosalie McLain. He was the loving husband of Lorisa McLain, who he married on Aug. 16, 2015, in Littleton, N.H.
Berton attended the Wachusett Regional High School in Holden, Mass. Later he served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion. During his life he was passionate about fishing, camping, hunting, racing, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was an avid outdoorsman. He was also known for playing card games like Texas hold ‘em and for building models.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, Berton and Rosalie McLain, and his brother Robert McLain. He is survived by his wife, Lorisa McLain, his four children, Kimberly Hallinan and husband Brian of Gardner, Mass., Rebecca Piland and husband Jason from Sterling, Mass., Berton McLain IV and wife Susan from Jackson, Mich., and Loriann Shelton of New Hampshire. He is also survived by his brother, Perlie McLain and wife Betty from Fitchburg, Mass., 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
For those wishing to make a memorial contribution in his honor may, please send donations to Veterans-to-Veterans, V2V6 PO BOX 1003 Littleton, NH 03561.
Two celebrations of life will be held to honor Berton’s memory. One will be in New Hampshire at a later date. The other will be held Jan. 7, 2023, starting at 1 p.m. at the Christian Life Center at 53 Main St, Leominster, MA 01453. A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2023 at the Summer Street Cemetery in Lancaster, N.H.
Assisting with arrangements is the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home in Littleton, N.H. To view Berton’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net/.
