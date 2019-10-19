Beryl F. Dollar - Obituary

Beryl Freida Dollar, 93, originally from the Northeast Kingdom, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019 at the Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in Bensenville, Ill.
Beryl was born on Oct. 25, 1925 the daughter of Thomas John Gosley and Elsie (Langmaid) Hunt Gosley in Newark, Vt. She graduated from Lyndon “Normal” School in 1943 with a teaching certificate. She taught for several years in Vermont. Beryl had a love for riding and caring for her horses.
She married Van Dollar and left Vermont to live in Illinois. She continued her teaching career there and eventually retired after 32 years. Together, she and her husband traveled to casinos in Nevada and Arizona where she bet on the horses and played the slots. Beryl enjoyed visiting with family and traveling.
She is survived by nieces; Linda Gosley Grimes, Janice Maxfield, Donna Camber, Jennie Edmunds, Gayle Gauthier, Lorraine Poulin and Victoria Dollar; nephews: David, Duane, Robert, Gaylon and Preston Smith all of Wheelock, Wayne and Brian Hunt of Connecticut, Russell Hunt of New Jersey and Gary Gosley of New York; a brother-in-law: James Dollar and wife Charlotte of Illinois; and a good friend: Phyllis Beach of Franklin Park, Ill.
Beryl was predeceased by her husband, Van Dollar; her parents, her sister: Doris Smith and favored brother-in-law Cecil Smith; by her brothers: Henry Hunt and wife Mildred, Floyd Hunt and wife Vergenia, Sheldon Gosley and wife Geraldine, Erlon Gosley; by nephews: Delford and Bradley Smith and David Hunt.
Friends may call on the family at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home located at 15 Main St., Lyndonville, Vt. from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ann Hockridge will officiate the service. Beryl will be buried beside her father in the Lyndon Center Cemetery immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the Caledonia County Fair “Gymkhana”, PO Box 343, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
