Beth Frances Young Connolly Obituary

Beth Frances Young Connolly, 66, of Colorado Springs, Colo. died from complications following surgery on May 28, 2021, in Colorado Springs.
Beth was born July 5, 1954, to Howard R. and Judith C. Young in Lancaster, N.H. She was raised in Lunenburg, Vt. where she attended Lunenburg Elementary Schools and graduate with honors from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1972.
Following graduation, Beth attended International Living in Denmark for the summer. She enrolled in the University of Arizona joining the international singing group “Up with People” and travelled throughout Europe and England. She often participated in plays at the Weathervane Theater in Whitefield, N.H.
Beth married William Connolly and they had a daughter Megan. She operated a business with William in Colorado Springs.
Surviving family members include her mother Judith Colby Young; her husband William and only daughter Megan. She was predeceased by her father Howard Young; an infant sister Susan; her paternal grandparents, Raymond and Marion Young of Haverhill, NH; and her maternal grandparents, Howard and Iola Colby of Lunenburg.
Friends may meet at the United Methodist Church in Lunenburg from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, June 11. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, South Lunenburg.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lunenburg United Methodist Church, c/o Rodney Noble or the Lunenburg Historical Society, c/o Evan Hammond, Lunenburg, VT 05906.
