Beth H. Degreenia - Obituary

Beth H. Degreenia, 63, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Beth was born in Concord, Vt., on April 16, 1956, to Edwin and Beryle (Rivers) Houghton. Beth grew up in the area and stayed to be close to her family. On June 16, 1973, Beth married her true love Lyle Degreenia. While they were married for 46 years, they had been together for 50 years. They shared two children, Tonya Caron and Todd Degreenia. Beth worked at Kennametal for many years, but more recently she worked at Fairbanks Scales.
Beth was well loved by everyones’ hearts she touched. Always with a smile, and an open heart, she put others first. She had a wonderful sense of humor, always teasing those she loved. Beth loved every moment spent with family and friends, from holidays, camping, traveling to Maine, or watching her grandchildren’s games. She never missed one single moment. She was especially fond of her brother, who passed away at a young age, and she loved to keep his memory alive. She loved to not only feed their hearts and souls, but their stomachs as well. She shared her love through food. Family was definitely her passion. She will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all.
Survivors include her husband: Lyle Degreenia of St. Johnsbury; her mother: Beryle Houghton of Lyndonville; two children: Tonya Caron and husband, Dana, of Lyndonville and Todd Degreenia and partner, Tina Pilette, of Lyndonville; a brother: Paul Houghton of Concord, Vt.; sister: Kathleen Simpson and husband, Lawrence, of Lyndonville; a brother-in-law: Darrell Degreenia and wife, Karen; four sister-in-laws: Cheryl Giguere and husband, Billy, Evelyn Charron and husband, Paul, Elaine Rexford and husband, Kenneth, and Terry O’Connor; five grandchildren: Jaydon, Brittney, and Miranda Caron, Damon Ruggles and Keagon Leighton; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and many very close friends.
Beth was predeceased by her father: Edwin Houghton; her mother-in-law: Gladys Degreenia; father-in-law: Clayton Degreenia; and her brother: Dana Houghton.
Memorial Services, officiated by Fr. Robert Little, will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020, 11 a.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Friends may call on the family Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, 5-7 p.m., at Sayles Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Beth’s name to Good Shepherd Catholic School, 121 Maple Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
