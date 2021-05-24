Beth O. Bourassa - Obituary

Nov. 03, 1941 – May 17, 2021
Beth O. Bourassa, age 79, died of complications after a major surgery on May 17, 2021, at the Advent Hospital in Ocala, Fla. She is survived by her husband, of 60 years, Milton, of Lady Lake, Fla.; her son, Loren, of Gilbert, Ariz.; her sister, Gloria Symonds of Contoocook, N.H.; her brother, Allen Jackson of Littleton, N.H., and nieces and nephews.
Beth is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lillian Jackson, her sister, Jean Miller, her brothers Norman and Timothy. Beth graduated from Bethlehem High School, Bethlehem, N.H., where she was a cheerleader and played basketball. And, this is the time that she met her husband Milton.
Beth retired from Sanel Auto Parts of Concord, N.H. Beth and her husband lived on Pleasant Lake in Deerfield, N.H., for 25 years where Beth enjoyed waterskiing and cross country skiing. She also enjoyed square dancing and many parties with friends and neighbors. She traveled for 32 years with her very close vacation comrades. After retirement, Beth and her husband traveled with their fifth wheel to many destinations.
Beth was a passionate volunteer for her church, Hospice of Marion County and Love Inc. She was a member of TOPS 386 in Weirsdale, Fla., for numerous years.
A funeral service is scheduled for Beth on June 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 5750 SE 115th St., Bellview, FL 34420. Rev. Lisa Wimmer will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Beth’s life. A reception is scheduled immediately following the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Cancer Society or St. Mary’s Episcopal Church.
