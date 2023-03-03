Betsy (Becky) Lee (Newton) Mardin Obituary

Betsy (Becky) Lee (Newton) Mardin, 80, of Lisbon, N.H., passed away peacefully with Debbie; Sadie; the sparkle of her eye, Kinsley; and Donny by her side on Feb. 2, 2023, at Littleton Hospital.
Betsy was the fifth out of six children born to James Newton Sr. and Ruth (Celley) Newton. She was born on Jan. 16, 1943, in Littleton, N.H. Betsy attended Littleton schools. She was employed by Hershel Shoe, Robert Shoes, Connor and Hoffman Shoes, then went to DCI until she retired. She married Elwood Mardin on Nov. 19, 1966, in a double ceremony with her best friend and brother Bill and wife Edna.
The empty-nesters took up square dancing. They attended all and any dances and lessons. Debbie and Betsy enjoyed making the dance attire which would include a dress and matching shirt and ties for their weekly dance. They traveled together throughout the U.S. and Canada. To some Betsy was known as “White Mountain Girl,” which was her CB handle. They enjoyed camping, fishing and snowmachining. Betsy was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post #816 and the American Legion Post #68.
Betsy was an excellent seamstress, making her daughters’ prom dresses, school clothes and much more. She and Debbie made many quilts and donated them to the VFW, American Legion, and various other organizations for raffles. She also loved to knit and crochet. She made sweaters for many of the family members. Betsy was the leader for the 4-H crocheting and knitting group after being a member of 4-H as a child. She was known for her homemade meals, desserts, and her handyman ability to fix anything.
Betsy recently had a milestone birthday. Sadie prepared her favorite meal and cake for her 80th birthday. Sadie, Kinsley, Debbie shared bake haddock, homemade french fries, broccoli with cheese sauce with her. Betsy received many cards and calls.
Betsy is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Elwood (Alphie) Mardin, on June 3, 2022; her parents; five siblings, Jeanette Bisson, Jim Newton and his wife Leona, Vaughan Newton, and his wife Rita, Bill Newton (her brother and best friend), and Edna Walker and her husband Tommy.
She was blessed with three daughters, Debbie Bigelow, granddaughter Sadie and great-granddaughter Kinsley Ann Ella; Patricia Bigelow-Emery (Paul), granddaughters, Ryan Emery and Lindsay Dube (Mike), great-granddaughters Emery and Haylee; and Gloria Mardin, granddaughter, Elysia Brown-Gingras (James), great-grandsons, Trenton, Damian, and Logan and great-granddaughters Harper and Audrianna; two brothers-in-law, Curt Mardin and Kenny Bisson; sister-in-law, Edna Newton; a cousin, and close friend, Nance Eldridge; special nieces Joanne Ingerson (Ernie); Drema Page (Morris), as well as many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Special thanks to Judy Ash and Judy Granger and others from GCSR; Dr. Brazalovich, North Country Physicians; Dr. Goldberg, LRH; The Lisbon Life Squad; LRH ER nurses-Shelley and Nicole; ER PA Nicole; Med Surge nurses-Blair and Rhonda; ICU nurses-Sara, Morgan,and Emily; and all other staff who assisted with the excellent care given. Extra special thank you to niece Joanne, nephews Ernie and David, who called daily and always made themselves available. Drema who called daily. Special cousin, Nance Eldridge, and partner in crime since childhood. Good friend, Mary Chase, for the countless visits and calls.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lisbon Life Squad at 153 South Main Street, Lisbon, NH, 03585-6514
Betsy will be interred privately at the Monroe Village Cemetery next to her husband Alphie and brother Bill.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
