Betsy Lee (Newton) Mardin, 80, of Lisbon, N.H., passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2023.
Born on Jan. 16, 1943, Betsy was the fifth of six children born to James Newton, Sr. and Ruth (Celley) Newton. She attended Littleton schools. She was employed by Henschel Shoe, Robert Shoes, Connor & Hoffman Shoes, and DCI until she retired.
Betsy married Elwood Mardin on Nov. 19, 1966. Together they enjoyed camping, snowmobiling and line dancing. Betsy was a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post #816 and the American Legion Post #68.
Betsy was an excellent seamstress, making clothing for family members, as well as quilts that she donated to the VFW, American Legion and various other organizations. She loved to knit and crochet. She was the leader of the 4-H crocheting and knitting group.
Betsy is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Elwood Mardin, on June 3, 2022; her parents; five siblings, Jeanette Bisson, James Newton Jr and wife, Leona, Vaughan Newton and wife, Rita, Willard Newton, and Edna Walker and husband, Tommy.
Betsy loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Bigelow, Patricia Emery (Paul), and Gloria Mardin. She has four granddaughters (Lindsay Dube (Mike), Ryan Emery, Elysia Brown-Gingras (James) and Sadie Bushway). She also has five great-granddaughters (Emery, Haylee, Harper, Audrianna and Kinsley) and three great grandsons (Trenton, Damian and Logan). She also leaves behind a brother-in-law, Ken Bisson, cousin Nance Eldridge and many other loving nieces, nephews and friends.
A special thank you to Judy Ash, Judy Granger and others from GCSR, the medical staff at North Country Physicians, the Littleton Hospital staff, the Lisbon Life Squad and many others who provided care, assistance and companionship.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lisbon Life Squad at 46 School St., Lisbon, N.H.
Betsy will be interred privately at the Monroe Village Cemetery next to her husband, Elwood.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
