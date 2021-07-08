Bette Trucott Obituary

Bette L. Trucott, 74, of Barton, Vermont passed away on July 4, 2021 in Newport, Vermont. She was born on April 15, 1947 in Gouveneur, New York to Andrew and Florence (Valley) Gorman. On March 10, 1968 she married Robert Trucott who survives her.
She and her husband were co-owners of Trucott Logging for many years. Her greatest enjoyments were her family, watching her grandsons play ball and going to the ocean.
She is survived by her husband Robert Trucott of Barton, Vermont, by her children: Dawn Curtis and her husband Ricky of Brownington, Vermont, and Paul Trucott and his wife Rhonda of Sheffield, Vermont, by her grandchildren: Robert Trucott and his wife Kate-Lyn, Richard (RT) Trucott, Mikayla-Dawn Pray and her husband Brandon, Dakota McAlister and his wife Miranda and Logan Curtis, by her great-grandchildren: Raegan Trucott, Jacob Pray and Jaxon Pray, by her niece Teri-Jo Collins Clobridge and numerous friends and family.
She was predeceased by one brother.
Private services will be held. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Orleans Emergency Unit, 1 Memorial Square, Orleans, VT 05860. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
