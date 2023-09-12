Bettina Desrochers Obituary

Bettina Marie Cabrini Blaisdell Hayes Desrochers passed away on Sept. 10, 2023, after battling leptomeningeal disease. She was surrounded by loved ones celebrating her 63rd birthday.
Bettina was born in Augusta, Maine to Harold Blaisdell and Loretta Blaisdell and was quickly adopted into the family of Connie and Dick Hayes. She was raised in a tight-knit family with many children including Dick, Cathy, Tom, Anne, Mary Frances, Susan, Michael H., Kevin, Sean, Sarah, Barbara, Bonnie, Michael B., and her brother Harry with whom she shared a very close bond.
She had many grand adventures across the country and internationally, where she was delighted by the reciprocal magic of the world. Throughout Bettina’s life she called many places home including Dixfield and Portland, Maine; Littleton, N.H.; Montpelier and Burlington, Vt.; and various towns in the Northeast Kingdom. She welcomed many friends and family into her home, hosting meals and movie marathons.
Bettina served her community through many different jobs, but was most at home when connecting with and caring for other people. She took great pride in her work as a caregiver at Eagle Eye Farm, as a cook at Hunger Mountain Coop, and through her lifelong commitment to giving meaningful end-of-life care to those in hospice.
Away from work, and perhaps more importantly, Bettina was an artist who loved delighting people, making them think twice, and helping them feel seen. She was rooted in art and community and cared deeply for the places she got to call home. She expressed her love and whimsy through sculptures, art installations, and gardens, giving a bit of wonder and a sense of joy to her neighbors. As a steward of the environment and an activist, she prioritized working with found or forgotten things mixed with natural materials. This can be seen in her portraits made from milk jugs and her iconic game “Crow’s Feet” which gives new life to found odds & ends by turning them into collaborative art pieces.
Above all else, Bettina was a mother. She raised her three daughters to be rooted in love and to take action in helping others feel cared for. Beyond caring for her children, she cared deeply for so many others - sharing meals, lending an ear to listen, and opening her home to those in need. Since her passing, many have shared that she reminded them they were loved when they needed to hear it most.
Bettina is predeceased by her biological parents, Harold and Loretta Blaisdell, as well as her father, Dick Hayes, sister Barbara, and brothers Michael and Harry. Bettina lives on within her three daughters: Kate Desrochers (and husband Daniel Jordan) of Burlington, Vt., Frances Desrochers of Los Angeles, Calif., and Grace Desrochers (and partner Brennan Gallagher) of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; her faithful co-parent, Dennis Desrochers of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; her mother, Constance Hayes; her trusty four-legged friend, Mary; her many loving siblings and their partners, nieces and nephews, and countless loving friends.
In lieu of flowers, please find a way to make something a little more magical for someone else, whether that is planting some flowers, leaving a fun trinket in an unexpected place, performing an act of generosity, or making something delicious for someone you love.
A service will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Universalist Unitarian church in St. Johnsbury.
