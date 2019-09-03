Betty A. Hutchins - Obituary

Betty A. Hutchins, age 87, of North Danville, Vt., passed on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at the Jack Bryne Center in Lebanon, N.H., where her family had been close by her these past few days. A beautiful, kind and caring heart stopped beating, and Betty now joins the love of her life, Gerald “Hap” in Heaven.
Betty was born on September 14, 1931, in Island Pond, Vt., to Fred and Pearl (Aldrich) Bumps. Betty worked alongside her husband on the farm in North Danville. There they made their home since they married in 1949, drove school bus for 24 years (loved all the children) and waitressed at Brickett’s Diner. Since 1966 they lived in the North Danville Village. She was a very talented lady making bunny cakes, could draw beautifully. Betty lived life to the fullest and was a longtime member of the North Danville Baptist Church.
Betty is survived by her children: Barbara and Gary Fontaine, Brent and Cyndy Hutchins whom she thought the world of, sisters: Norma Sargent, Ruby Whitney, Barbara and Jim Heath; and several, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Gerald, on December 30, 2008, her brothers: Henry, Robert and Raymond Bumps and her brothers-in-law: Charles Sargent and George Whitney, by Helen Pulver of Salem, N.H., who was like a mother to her and Eva Hilton who was like her aunt.
There will be no calling hours.
Services with a reception to follow will be held at the North Danville Baptist Church in N. Danville at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, with Steve Parker officiating. Burial will take place at 4 p.m. at the Danville Green Cemetery. Invitation is open to attend all or any portion.
In keeping with the love of her Danville community, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice in Betty’s name.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
