Betty Baird Nickerson Obituary

Betty Baird Nickerson passed from this life on Nov. 18, 2022, following a period of failing health. Born Nov. 5, 1924, at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., she was the younger daughter of Colonel George Hathaway Baird and Florence Taylor Baird.
As an Army brat, as she often called herself, their family was stationed at Newport, R.I., Fort Leavenworth, Kan., and Governors Island, N.Y., where she completed her high school years. She later attended schooling in Orange, Fla., before going on to earn her Bachelor of Arts from Brown University in 1946. She briefly attended Pennsylvania State towards her Masters.
The years following brought her to Weston, Vt., where her older sister Nancy owned the Weston Inn. Her teaching career began in the Springfield, Vt., school system and it was shortly after where she was introduced to a fellow teacher, Harold Otis Nickerson. After their courtship, they were married in January 1965.
Later in the 1960s, with the opening of the Blue Mountain High School in Wells River, Betty and Harold accepted local teaching positions. Betty taught art in the schools around Caledonia County and Northfield, Vt. She retired in 1989 following her sister Nancy’s passing.
Hal and Betts, as they were fondly known, purchased their beloved Macks Mountain Farm in Peacham in May of 1970. Their interests included charolais cattle, teaching and participation in the North Country Chorus as tenor and soprano. They enjoyed seasonal performances, travel to Europe and Madrigal Dinners. Betts also authored two books entitled: “Does A Stone Grow?” and “Visitation of Our Muses”, which reflected upon her career as an elementary art teacher and her love of verse.
In November of 1997, Betty was predeceased by her beloved Harold. She remained involved in chorus events and community functions, residing on the farm until 2016 when failing health relocated her to Canterbury Inn in St. Johnsbury, and briefly at Surrogate Son Hospice in Concord, Vt. She peacefully passed, surrounded amidst her beloved countryside. She will be greatly missed in the community.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for May 20, 2023. Future notice will be announced in the early spring.
Donations may be made to the Peacham Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 112, Peacham, Vermont 05862-0112, or the Peacham Library, https://peachamlibrary.org/, PO Box 253, Peacham, VT 05862, in Hal and Betts’ names.
Rest peacefully Betty
