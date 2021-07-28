Betty Blake Obituary

Betty Simpson Blake of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on July 22, 2021 at The Pines Health & Rehab Center, surrounded by beloved family.
She was born on June 3, 1927 in East Lyndon, Vermont at Fairholme Farm. Her late parents were Ina Muriel (Basnar) and Howard Kenneth Simpson. Betty graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1945 and worked for the telephone company in St. Johnsbury. In 1952, Betty and her late husband Maurice C. Blake, Jr. and their two daughters moved to Newington, Connecticut. After raising her family, Betty worked for many years in the accounts receivable department at Mohawk Farms in Newington.
Betty and Maurice lived in Newington and later in Forestville, Connecticut until returning to Lyndonville in 1985 upon their retirement. Betty was active in the community, including the United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading, quilting, crocheting, socializing with neighbors, and playing the organ.
Betty is survived by daughter Paula Blake Valluzzo (Thomas) of Danbury, Connecticut; her sister Janet Simpson D’Orazio of West Springfield, Massachusetts; five grandchildren: Brigitte Krolian (Richard) of Danbury, Connecticut; Elizabeth Voglesonger of Greenport, New York; Dr. Kenneth Voglesonger (Dolores) of Skokie, Illinois; Rachel Valluzzo of Brookfield, Connecticut; and Michael Valluzzo (Jenn) of Ridgefield, Connecticut; and eight great-grandchildren - Thomas, Katherine, Lizzie, Evan, Ani, Sophia, Jack, and Adeline. In addition to her husband, Betty was predeceased by her daughter Brenda Blake Smith, and sister Beverly Simpson Coolbeth.
Betty’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at The Pines for their kindness and caring over the past four years.
A memorial service will be held at the Lyndonville Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Meals on Wheels c/o Darling Inn Senior Meal Site, 76 Depot St., Lyndonville, VT 05851; it’s a place where Betty enjoyed meeting friends and catching up on the latest news.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.guibordfh.com.
