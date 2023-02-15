Betty (Boyce) Hill Obituary

Betty (Boyce) Hill, 88, of Connecticut Street, Woodsville, N.H., passed away at Cottage Hospital on Wednesday Feb. 8, 2023.
Betty was born Dec. 14, 1934 in Newbury, daughter of Wilbur and Bernice (Mank) Boyce.
She attended Boltenville Grade school and later attended and graduated High School in Newbury.
Betty married Donald S. Hill in 1958 and they later moved to Connecticut Street in Woodsville to raise their family.
Betty worked for several years at Chamberlin’s Greenhouse creating beautiful floral arrangements. She enjoyed spending time with her family and shared many adventures with them. Throughout her lifetime, she became quite the world traveler. She visited the east coast shorelines as well as west coast and the redwoods. She visited the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Crater Lake, Craters of the Moon, Bruneau Dunes and the Shoshone Ice caves. She enjoyed Disneyworld with her grandchildren (more than once) and Hershey, Pa. She was able to go to the top of the St. Louis Arch, the Eiffel Tower and the Statue of Liberty. She walked the halls of Versailles, France and Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. She traveled the Cog railway to the top of the Zugspitze and the top of Mt. Washington. She had chocolate croissants in Paris and a snack at the Eagles Nest. She viewed the tulips at Keukenhof in Holland and even traveled to the highlands in Scotland.
It didn’t matter where she went or even if she went, as long as she was with her family.
Betty had a generous and kind heart and could always be depended on to be there with much love and support, no matter what the need.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Bonnie; her daughter-in-law Debbie Hill; her brother Donald Boyce; four grandchildren, Jessica, Jennifer, Ryan and his wife Tasha and Travis; two great-grandchildren, Braelyn and Gentry.
She is predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Donald S. Hill; her son, Donald Howard Hill and two brothers, Clinton and Kenneth Boyce.
Betty will be laid to rest with her husband and son at Pine Grove Cemetery, Woodsville, N.H., later this year.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Betty’s name to the American Heart Association at P.O Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
For more information, or to connect with the family, please reach out to her grandson Ryan at nightowls1116@gmail.com.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation of Woodsville is assisting with arrangements.
