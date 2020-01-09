Betty Filgate - Obituary

Betty Filgate, formerly of Passumpsic, Waterford, and Sun City West, Ariz., passed away surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 17, 2019, at Avita Memory Care in Westbrook, Maine in the 90th year of her life.
Known as Betty, her given name at birth was Viola Betty Rash, called Viola only by her elders or very close family. Born in East St. Johnsbury, Vt., Sept. 10, 1930, the daughter of the late Walter and Ruby (Somers) Rash, she attended St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating in 1948; Lyndon State College, graduating in 1979; and Castleton State College graduating with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1980. She was a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Vermont in 1982 as well as in State of Arizona from 1984 until her retirement in her 80s.
Betty and her husband, Everette J. Filgate, were married in 1949 at the Passumpsic Community Baptist Church where they and their family were active members of the congregation. Betty taught Baptist Youth Fellowship as well as Sunday school there for a number of years. For several years, she drove the “County” school bus route for the Barnet school system. Betty with her husband, Everette, owned and operated the General Store in Passumpsic Village from 1952 until 1963 when the store was replaced with their Filgate Apache Camping Center, which they operated there and later on the Waterford flat for a number of years. Betty was an accomplished seamstress making her children’s clothing when they were young, as well as, in later years, designing and sewing her daughter’s formal wedding gown. Betty most enjoyed numbers, columns of numbers, accounting and bookkeeping, where she worked early on for McLaren’s Farm Equipment, and later Kilfasset Farms Creamery & Burke Mountain Ski Resort. It was in this last position that she decided to go to college for a business degree, which launched her career as a Certified Public Accountant.
The loving wife of Everette J. Filgate, who predeceased her in 2011, Betty is survived by her children Bruce D. Filgate and his wife, Nancy; William G. Filgate; and Lynda N. Leavitt, and her husband, Michael; a brother Nelson Rash and his wife, Ericka of Sun City West, Ariz. Betty is also survived by her five grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be in Passumpsic, Vt., at a date to be announced.
