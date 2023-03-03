Betty-Jane Durkee Obituary

Betty-Jane Durkee, 90, of Lake Placid, Florida, and formerly of Newport, Vermont, passed away on Feb. 28, 2023, at the Oaks at Avon in Avon Park, Fla., with her daughter by her side. Betty-Jane was born on June 17, 1932, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to the late Frank and Eleanor Spates.
In 1945 the Spates family moved from Lynn to Newport, Vt., to buy and operate what was to become Spates the Florist. Betty-Jane (along with her Boston accent, which remained deeply ingrained all her life) finished school in Newport and graduated from Newport High School in 1950. She worked for a period of time at C.R. MacLean, Inc. followed by a stint at Butterfield’s. On Sept. 2, 1956, she married George A. Durkee of Andover, Mass. and together they became the parents to three children, Gary, Todd and Tammy. Betty and George established Durkee’s Market on East Main Street in Newport which they operated until it closed in 1978. Ever the entrepreneur, she and George owned and operated seven lakefront cottages as well as a couple of apartment buildings. After the Durkee’s Market era, Betty spent several years as the voice on the phone at Spates the Florist which was then owned and operated by her brother Doug, and finished her working career as the Business Manager at Sacred Heart High School.
Always civic-minded, Betty became a member of the NCUHS school board and served conscientiously from 1971 to 1977. In 1978 she won a seat on the Newport City Council and served there until 1982. In 1982 she became Newport’s first female mayor and served in that position until 1985. The Newport City Bandstand was one of her favorite initiatives and upon its completion it was dedicated to her as well as long time beloved local band director, “Bud” Seguin.
After the passing of her husband in 1991, Betty later moved to Tequesta, Florida where she spent many wonderful years sharing a condo with her cousin Beverly Richardson Trow. She was able to remain there for several years following Bev’s passing in 2015 but problems with her health caused her to move to Lake Placid, Florida to live with her daughter in 2018. In February of 2020, when more physical care was necessary, she became a resident at Oaks at Avon in Avon Park where she lived until her death.
Betty was predeceased by her husband George, her parents Frank and Eleanor Spates, her brother Frank Spates, Jr. and his wife, Jeannette, her brother William Spates, and her son, Gary Durkee. She is survived by her son Todd Durkee of Exeter, NH, her daughter, Tammy Dopp of Lake Placid, Fla., her sister, Joyce Stanwood of Newport, Vt., her brother, Douglas Spates and his wife Vivian of Derby, Vt., her sister-in-law, Hilda Spates of Lynn, Mass., and her brother-in-law, Jay Stanwood of Hooksett, N.H. She leaves seven grandchildren-Jennifer (Chad) Binette, Jolene Durkee, Karisa Durkee, Tiffany (Lance) Berry, Christina (Ryan) Blakeman, Ashley (Joshua) Clinger, and Bradley Dopp- three nieces whom she thought of as grandchildren, Andrea (Andrew) Carbine, Elia Spates, and Alicia Spates-as well as seven great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life at the United Church of Newport on Aug. 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Donations in Betty’s memory may be made to the Newport Rotary Club Foundation, PO Box 166, Newport, VT 05855 where the tax deductible funds will be used for local Rotary programs.
