Betty Jean Urie Bunnell Obituary

Betty Jean Urie Bunnell died on May 24, 2021 at the age of 90 at NVRH from a short illness. She was born in St. Johnsbury on Aug. 2, 1930 to Arthur and Georgia Urie. She was a graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy Class of 1948.
She was predeceased by her husband Kenneth Hoyt Bunnell on March 21, 1984. She is survived by her six children, daughter Delta and Keith Merchand, daughter Deborah and William Nutter, son Calvin & Cherryll Bunnell, daughter Linda and Eugene (Chuck) Perkins, son Gary and Wendy Bunnell and daughter JoAnne Bunnell & Arthur Roy. She has 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Betty is survived by her sister Susan Bean and two sister-in-laws, Ramona Bunnell and June Mitchell and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty was a member of the Passumpsic Community Baptist Church and was treasurer for many years of the Mason Sparrow Club. She worked at First National Bank and Singer Sewing Center before and after her marriage and then decided to be a stay-at-home mom and milked cows on their farm. She loved to garden, work in her flower beds and she loved baking for us and many others.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be at the Passumpsic Cemetery on Route 5 in Waterford, Vt. at 2 p.m. on June 18 with Reverend Steve Clark, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Passumpsic Church, PO Box 126, Passumpsic, VT 05861.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
