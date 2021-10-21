Betty Leone Hicks McCullock Obituary

Betty Leone Hicks McCullock, 88, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Littleton Regional Hospital. She was born in Littleton, N.H., the daughter of George Edgar Hicks and Margaret Ella Moore Hicks. She had a brother, George Otis Hicks, and a sister Beverly Ella Hicks Smith.
Betty attended Littleton Schools and graduated from Littleton High School Class of 1951. During her high school years, she worked at Woolworths and for a short time at the office of both North Pike and Littleton Stamp & Coin. After graduation she went to work for the Saranac Glove Company, first as a stenographer, then payroll clerk, and finally a bookkeeper. Betty married Norman C. McCullock on June 6, 1954 and moved to Bethlehem. They had two daughters, Joyce Lynn McCullock Tucker and Brenda Jean McCullock Schmucker.
After moving to Bethlehem Betty went to work for George T. Noyes and became a Deputy Town Clerk and licensed insurance agent. She became a Jr. Partner in the insurance agency and after 30+ years sold her interest to Geo. M Stevens Agency in 1991, working for them a very short period of time before full retirement. Norm sold his business on April 1, 1991, & stayed working for the buyer (Stiles Fuel) until the end of the year. On Jan. 5, 1992, Betty & Norm started their serious “motor home traveling” and before they were done had visited 48 of the 49 contiguous states. (They did not visit Alaska) They sold their motor home and bought a house at Highland Ridge in Florida in 1999.
Betty was active in community affairs, serving as a Girl Scout Leader, Library Trustee, and Treasurer, Methodist Church treasurer, member of the Choir, Ski Club officer, an active member of the slope duty, and a member & officer of the Rebekahs. What she enjoyed most was her four grandchildren who spent nine summers with her and Norm after their retirement. She had a pet name for each of them which they will probably remember long after she is gone. She was pre-deceased by her husband Norman in 2016 her brother George Otis Hicks and her sister Beverly Ella Hicks Smith.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Joyce Tucker and husband Daniel Bethlehem, their children Benjamin and wife Breanna Tucker, Santa Teresa, N.M., Lindsay Tucker of Sahuarita, Ariz., daughter Brenda and husband Kurt Schmucker, Summerfield, Fla., their children Megan and husband Tim Sottak, Belmont, N.H., Kyle Schmucker, Cheyenne, Wyo., great-grandchildren Kristopher, Jasper, Rowan, and Daya. Also nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately. Ross Funeral Home has the privilege of these arrangements. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
