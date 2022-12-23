Betty Lou (Petty) Maynard Obituary

Betty Lou (Petty) Maynard died on Dec. 22, 2022 at the age of 92, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to Harry F. and Jennie Powers Petty on March 18, 1930 in St. Johnsbury, and was the last survivor of their children. She graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1948, and was a member of the National Honor Society. On March 31, 1949, Betty Lou married Frederick (Fred) Maynard. He passed away on Sept. 9, 2009. Over the years, Betty worked for the State Department of Education, Ralston Purina, The Caledonian-Record, the New England Telephone Company and for over 24 years, the North Congregational Church.
Betty was a life-long member of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church, where she served in many capacities: singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, secretary of the Women of St. Andrew’s, editor of the church’s newsletter, a member and clerk of the vestry, and a generous contributor to their many Christmas sales, making thousands of mittens and other crafts. She was the director of the Saint Andrew’s Altar Guild and served many years as the Diocesan Altar Guild Secretary. Betty Lou was also known for making mittens for the Santa Fund, newborn hats for NVRH, premie hats for the March of Dimes and dolls for Samaritan Purse. She served as the secretary for the St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1948, and worked on Wednesday community meals at North Church and the last Tuesday’s soup supper at Saint Andrew’s.
Betty is survived by seven children: Stephen Maynard and his wife Priscilla Lightbourne and their twin children James and Susannah; Sandra Maynard Beck and her son Paul; Cheryl Maynard; Charles Maynard; Dr. Stuart Maynard and his wife Laurie; Christopher Maynard and his children Jennifer and Delvin; and Sarah Maynard. She is also survived by three great-granddaughters: Hannah Bates, DeAnna Beck and Hannah Netzel; and eight great-grandsons: Adam and Jesse Beck, Brandon Bates, Ryan and Connor Baublitz, Rhys Netzel, Everett Craig Maynard and William Anthony Maynard.
Other survivors are dear nephews and nieces: Douglas and Kandy (Brill) Petty and their sons Andrew and Nathan and his wife Brittany and Nathan and Brittany’s daughter Lennox; Gloria Aldrich; Barry Rock; Pamela Petty and her husband James Rust and their children, Mariah and Jimmy; Paul Petty and children Jennie and Jessica; Mark and Jody Nichols; Sally Nichols; Kari and Herndon Elliott and daughters Ashley and Kaylee Elliott; and two sisters-in-law: Theresa Maynard Remick and Shirley Kittredge Maynard.
She was predeceased by her husband, her son Craig, her parents Harry and Jennie Petty, her brothers Harry “Francis” Petty Jr. and Paul Petty; her sisters JoAnn Petty Nichols and Marlene Petty Rock; a nephew Daniel Petty; a daughter-in-law, Christine Maynard and a son-in-law, Dr. Anthony Mountain.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in the spring when her family is all together. In lieu of flowers, Betty Lou and her family request that donations in her name be sent to the Kingdom Animal Shelter at 1161 Portland St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt., where her beloved cat Kiki, came from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.