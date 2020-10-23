Betty Louise Maynes - Obituary

Betty Louise Maynes, 93, formerly of Brill Hill Road, Woodsville, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, NH following a period of declining health.
Betty was born on Aug. 7, 1927, in Springfield, Vt., to Harold S. and Evelyn (Nash) Hill.
She had attended McIndoe Falls Academy. On December 4, 1954, she married William Walter Maynes.
Over the years, Betty was a homemaker, served as a cashier at the former IGA and Kelley’s Market in Woodsville, sold Avon, and cleaned houses in the local area.
Betty belonged to the Woodsville United Methodist Church. Her favorite things to do were to watch the birds and have family time. Along with Bill, she enjoyed going to Ticklenaked Pond for family gatherings. Betty loved music and was a former member of the McLure’s band.
She was predeceased by her husband, William “Bill” Maynes; a son, Roy Willey; three brothers, Harold, Stanley, and Glendon Hill; and two sisters, Shirley Leete and Hilene Underhill.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Bishop and husband Jeff of North Haverhill, Penny Cook and husband Donald also of North Haverhill, and Dianne Noyes and husband Spencer of Woodsville; her son, Brad Maynes and wife Louise of Littleton, NH; 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many loving friends.
There will be no calling hours.
A funeral service will be on Friday, October 30, at 10 a.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville with Rev. David Palmer of the Woodsville United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Swiftwater Road, Woodsville.
Masks and social distancing are required for attendance at Betty’s services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grafton County Nursing Home Activities Fund, 3855 Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill, NH 03785.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
