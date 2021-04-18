Betty Mae Ellam 5/20/1949-3/28/2021
A Graveside service will be held May 8th at 11 a.m. at Derby Pond Cemetery with Rev. Kelley Deslauriers officiating.
A Celebration of Life potluck will follow at Roy & Betty’s home outside, which she loved to hostess and hold. Masks will be required at the service. Please bring your own chairs and coolers. If you need directions, please contact one of the family members.
