Betty Mae ‘Moulton’ Ellam Obituary

Betty Mae “Moulton” Ellam, 71, of Derby, Vt., passed away March 28, 2021, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was the beloved wife of Roy Ellam and daughter of Marion “Champagne” Cole of Island Pond and the late Neil Moulton. She was born May 20, 1949.
Betty spent most all of her life always doing for everyone around her and she had the biggest heart. She cared for children in her home while raising her own children until they were older when she started working at Northland Hockey. From there she began working in Housekeeping at North Country Hospital where she devoted 28 years before retiring. She loved and was very devoted to her family and adored spending time with her granddaughters whom she was extremely proud of. She enjoyed visits with her multitude of friends and family that she and Roy acquired in their 47 years of marriage. Her favorite past times were making cakes for everyone who wanted or needed one. She loved decorating their home and making changes to it. She loved playing cards with friends and was an avid dart player for many years with the Border Zone Dart League. She was an active member of the Brighton Alumni where she graduated from, as well as the VFW Post 798 Ladies Auxiliary. Anyone who knew her knew that any function she attended she would supply a car load of food and her hands were always ready to jump in and help with anything that needed doing. She absolutely loved working on her family tree and spending a week every summer at an area lake.
She leaves behind her husband Roy Ellam of Derby, Vt., Her mother Marion “Champagne” Cole of Island Pond, Vt. Two daughters, Tina Ellam-Peck and her husband Scott of Derby, Vt, and Peggy McAllister and her husband Peter of Derby, Vt. She leaves behind her granddaughters, Elizabeth Carton and her companion Jeffrey “Jake” Carpenter of North Troy, Vt., Brooke Mcallister and her fiancé Thaddaeus LaPlume of Newport, Vt., Taylor McAllister of Derby, Vt. and Jenny Carton and her fiancé Danny Rossi of Canada. She is also survived by her brothers Wayne Cole and his wife Karen of Island Pond Vt, and Raymond Cole and his wife Judy of Waverly, Va. And a sister Zanita Morin and her husband Bob of Milan, N.H. She is survived also by her brothers-in-law Otis Ellam and Craig Ellam and his wife Joanne of Derby Line, and by sisters- in-law Sara Gregory and her husband John of Newark, Vt. and Marsha Archer and her husband Bill of Newport, Vt. She is survived also by several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father Neil Moulton, stepfather Wayne Cole, her sister Mary Lou “Midget” Moulton and brother-in-law Cary “Pete” Moulton, her brother-in-law Ross Ellam, her sister-in-law Veda Gonyaw and her husband Dennis Gonyaw as well as her mother and father-in-law Beaulah and Irwine “Tarz” Ellam.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Brighton Alumni Scholarship fund, Kay Hopkins, BHAA, 45 Hill St., Danville, VT, 05828-9731 or The Charleston Historical Society, PO Box 46, East Charleston, VT 05833.
