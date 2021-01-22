Betty Smith - Obituary

Betty “Buffi” Christie Smith died peacefully, yet unexpectedly on the morning of Jan. 12, 2021 at the age of 80. Buffi was born on Dec. 20, 1940 in Quincy, Mass. to Donald and Betty Christie. She was raised in North Quincy and graduated from North Quincy HS in 1958. She went on to graduate from the Mass General Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduation she accepted a position working with a surgeon at Mass General Hospital.
While living on Beacon Street in Boston, she met many lifelong friends and the love of her life, the late and Honorable Peter W. Smith. In 1962 they were married and relocated to New Hampshire where they raised three daughters. Buffi worked for her colleague and friend, David E. Bishop M.D. in his office on Cottage Street, in Littleton. Over the next 29 years you knew when greeted by her sparkling eyes and warm smile you were in the right place and that everything would be OK.
With tireless energy she cared for her family, friends, and community. She could be found teaching catechism, hosting Bethlehem Elementary School Christmas tree gatherings, working as a girl scout leader, or painting the Bethlehem Pool. You name it, she would help. It was clear to see that she put her heart and soul in all that she did.
Buffi was also an accomplished artist. She studied painting under Ralph Stone Jacobs. Her paintings were shown at the WREN Art Gallery in Bethlehem. Many years earlier, she used her artistic nature while studying under Chef Noel Lacan at the Weathervane where she quickly earned his trust as a sous chef.
Buffi was a wonderful Mother and Gigi to all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Buffi was very proud of their accomplishments, many of them following in her footsteps.
Buffi is survived by her sister, Nancy Lindgren of Reading, Mass.; sister-in-law, Esther C. McLellan of Sharon, Mass.; children, Jennifer Henry (husband George) of Monkton, Vt., Leslie Grima (husband Frank) of Franconia, N.H. and Allyson G. Smith of Essex, Vt.; grandchildren, Christie Gordon (husband Chad), McKenzie Santolucito (husband David), Angela Henry, Peter Henry, and Nicholas Henry; great-grandchildren, Sean Santolucito, Braylynn Grima, Lorelai Santolucito, Bryce Gordon, and Wyatt Gordon; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, The Honorable Peter W. Smith.
Many of her friends quickly became and remained part of our family. Buffi will be missed by many.
Due to current circumstances, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
For those desiring, memorial contributions in Buffi’s name may be made to the Above the Notch Humane Society, P.O. Box 98, Franconia, NH 03580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.