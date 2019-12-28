Bevalie Catherine Bouchard - Obituary

Bevalie Catherine Bouchard (nee Bonardi) passed away Dec. 16, 2019 in Greeley, Colorado surrounded by family members.
Bevalie was born on Feb. 1, 1929 in Littleton, N.H., the eldest daughter of Mildred (Lee) and Louis Bonardi and sister to Patricia (b. 1931). She went to school in Bethlehem, N.H. and graduated from Keene (NH) State Teachers College in 1951 with a teaching degree in Home Economics. She married Bernard Roy (Pete) Bouchard (b. 1927, d. 2016) on July 2, 1951. She taught Home Economics in Chester, Vermont until the birth of her first child in 1952. She had a total of 12 children: Kimberley Anne (b. 1952), Antonia Lee (b. 1954), Joseph Patrick (b. 1955, d. 1972), Edward Maurice (b. 1957), Patricia Laura (b. 1958), Bernard Roy, II (Pete) (b. 1960), Catherine Anne (b. 1961), Andrew Francis (b. 1963), Frederick Louis (b. 1964), Mary Jane (b. 1966), Norman George (b. 1967) and Carolyn Margaret (b. 1971). She had 25 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
She enrolled in Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado in 1975 to study for a Master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling which she completed in 1976. Bevalie was divorced from Bernard Roy Bouchard in 1981. She moved to Talkeetna, Alaska in 1982 to teach Home Economics and serve as the High School Counselor at Susitna Valley High School. She retired from that position in 1997. She spent her next 22 years visiting her family and traveling with them throughout the United States, Mexico and Europe. She spent many summers visiting her sister, Patricia Bonardi, at their family home in Bethlehem, N.H.
A Celebration of Life for Bevalie will be held locally in Spring 2020.
