Bevalie Nute - Obituary

Bevalie (Bev) Nute, age 98, formerly of Littleton, N.H., died Dec. 6, 2019 at the Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield, N.H.
She was born Feb. 20, 1921, in Windsor, Vt., the daughter of late Harvey and Harriet Chase.
She graduated from Perry School in Boston, Mass., with a BA in education, and taught in the Littleton, N.H. school system beginning in 1941 for many years until her retirement. In 1946 she married John Brigham Nute and resided in Littleton. After retirement Bev enjoyed her daily walks through town and volunteering at the Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, tutoring children, numerous health clinics, town library, and more. She was a member of the Ladies Society of the First Congregational Church.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Beth MacKenzie of N. Stonington, Conn., son John (Jack) Jr. and Melody Nute of Enfield, Conn., son Dana and Tammy Nute of Sanbornton, N.H., grandchildren Joanna and Rob Stamp of Uncasville, Conn., Kelley MacKenzie of Providence, R.I., Peter and wife Samantha of Florence, Mass., Sarah and Tabatha Nute of New Gloucester, Maine, Molly and Matthew Gosselin of Limington, Maine, and Taylor Nute of Sanbornton, a great grandchild MacKenzie of Uncasville, Conn., and numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.
Bev was preceded in death by her ever loving husband, John (Brig) Brigham Nute in 1983, sister, Athalie in 2011, and son in law John (Kirk) MacKenzie in 2017.
The family has chosen to have a “celebration of life” event in the spring which will be announced at a later date. The family also would like to express eternal gratitude to her second family, the staff at the Morrison Nursing Home in Whitefield. For those who would like to contribute in Bev’s memory the family suggests donations to either Morrison Nursing Home, 6 Terrace St., Whitefield, NH 03598, or First Congregational Church, UCC, 189 Main St., Littleton, NH 03561.
