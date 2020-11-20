Bevelyn ‘Benny’ Irwin - Obituary

Bevelyn Clara “Benny” Irwin, 91, of Lisbon Road, Bath, N.H., died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
Benny was born in Monroe, N.H. on Aug. 8, 1929 to Reginald Hunt and Mabel Dyke. On Dec. 13, 1980 she married Charles “Charlie” Irwin.
Over the years, Benny worked at the Adams Paper Mill in Wells River, Vt., the shoe shops in Lisbon and Littleton. She also dedicated eight years as a housekeeper at the Glencliff Home for the Elderly.
Benny was a member of the Ross-Wood Post #20 Auxiliary Woodsville for 51 years and was a past president. She dedicated her time at the Legion providing Thanksgiving dinners. She always participated in the parades.
A wonderful cook, Benny was well-known for her peanut butter and chocolate fudge and for her party mix at the holidays.
She is predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Millette-Doucet; a grandson, Scotty Wiggins; three brothers, Floyd Hunt, Melvin Hunt and Reginald Hunt; two sisters, Marjorie Veilleux and Lillian Thompson.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 40 years, Charles Irwin of Bath; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters Muriel Larrivee and Mona Winn both of Littleton, N.H.
A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Monroe Village Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ross-Wood American Legion Auxiliary Unit #20, 4 Ammonoosuc Street, Woodsville, NH 03785.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
