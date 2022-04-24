Beverly A. McKenna Obituary

Beverly A. McKenna, 89, of Bristol, N.H., died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Grafton County Nursing Home, after a period of declining health. She was born in Old Hill Village, one of five children of Ionel and Carolyn (Robie) Dickinson. Beverly lived most of her life in Bristol where she was an active member of the community. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1950. In her younger years, she worked at the dress shop in Bristol and for Bert Francis Electric. She went on to earn her LNA certificate and over the years worked at NANA, Franklin Hospital, Merrimack Co. Nursing Home, as well as private duty nursing.
As a member of the Bristol United Church of Christ, she participated with the Philetheas. She was a member of the Pasquaney Riding Club, the Pasquaney Snowshoe Club (which was the first Snowshoe Club in the United States, the Bristol Historical Society and a long-time trustee of Homeland Cemetery. Beverly’s greatest love was for animals. Her dogs, cats, goat and mini horse Mr. Blue brought her great joy and were always on display as you drove down Bristol Hill Road. Many will remember her proudly riding horses Lady, Banner, and Benji in the annual July 4th parades.
She leaves a son Michael (daughter in law, Margaret) McKenna of Lisbon; three sisters; Patricia Johnson of Florida; Doreen Powden of North Carolina and Margaret Miller of West Virginia and Newfound Lake; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Harry McKenna; two daughters: Dawn (McKenna) Bickford and Robin McKenna; and her brother Elbert Dickinson.
The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at the Grafton County Nursing Home where Beverly said that they “spoiled her rotten”.
Services: A graveside service will be held later this summer. To share a memory or condolence and for updated service information, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Activities Fund of the Grafton County Nursing Home, 3855 Dartmouth College Highway, N. Haverhill, NH 03774 or the Tapply Thompson Community Center, 30 North Main Street, Bristol, NH 03222.
