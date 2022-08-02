Beverly Ann Woods-Wilson Obituary

Beverly Ann Woods-Wilson, 88, a former long-time resident of Bath, N.H., died on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, N.H.
Beverly was born in Kensington, Conn., to her mother, Ann Timko, and father, Lawrence E. Kellum, on Aug. 23, 1933. At age five she moved in with her aunt and uncle, Dora and Hiram Aldrich, in Bath. She attended high school in Woodsville where she was a hard-working student who “earned her keep” staying with different families, while studying for her high school diploma.
In 1951 she married George Charles Woods, and together they had three children whom they raised in their home, two houses down the road from her aunt’s house, at the end of the Bath Covered Bridge.
Over the years Bev was an active community member of the town of Bath, serving as Town Clerk for 31 years and an additional three years as Deputy Town Clerk. Beverly worked for many years at the Brick Store as well. She was an active member of the Bath Congregational Church, serving as a Sunday School teacher as well as participating in the Women’s Fellowship group. She was a member of the Pine Grove Grange since the 1950s, serving as the secretary for decades. Beverly was also a long time 4H leader, an original member of the Friends of Bath since the 1980s, and of the Bath Historical Society since its inception in 1985. She was recognized by the Friends of Bath at their 2014 Bath Town Meeting for her service to the community.
On December 5, 2009, Bev married David William Wilson, whom she had met through her time in the Grange.
She is predeceased by her parents; her first husband, George Charles Woods on May 20, 2003; her second husband, David William Wilson on Nov. 24, 2019; her daughter, Christine Ann Woods on Jan. 16, 2014; a grandson, John Joseph Woods on Jan. 1, 1979; and daughter-in-law Joyce Woods on Sept. 17, 2014.
She is survived by two sons, David Woods of Littleton, N.H., and Paul Woods of Lyndonville, Vt.; a stepson, David Wilson and his wife Rachel of Chichester, N.H.; two stepdaughters, Kristine Roberts and her husband Mark of Belmont, N.H., and Karen West and her husband Derek of Belmont, N.H.; three grandchildren, Angel, Sean, and Evan; five great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Bath Village Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Rev. Lyn O. Winter, officiating.
The village of Bath, N.H., will not be the same with the passing of Beverly Woods-Wilson. For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
