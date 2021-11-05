Beverly “Bev” Mae (Willey) Chapman Obituary

Beverly “Bev” Mae (Willey) Chapman, 78, passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2021 in her home.
She was born Aug. 6, 1943, in St. Johnsbury, Vermont to Elmer and Rena (Prescott) Willey. She attended St. Johnsbury Academy, graduating in 1962, and continued her studies at Becker Junior College in Massachusetts, graduating in 1964. In 1965, she married Richard W. Chapman and lived a military life for several years, including time in California, Massachusetts and Arkansas before settling down to raise a family in Utah.
After college, Bev’s first job was at the University of Vermont music department, a job she really loved. Later, in Utah, she worked for many years as a medical secretary at Wasatch Orthopedic Clinic.
Bev loved animals, adopting a calf at her uncle’s farm when growing up, enjoying her cat, Zachary, who was with her over many years and moves, and dogs: Candy, Molly and Misty. But she probably treasured most her horse Denver and going on trail rides in the Uinta’s. She also liked to cross-stitch, or just enjoy the outdoors with friends and family. Music was also a big part of her life, playing clarinet while attending the Academy and later with the St Johnsbury Band during summer visits. Her favorite pastime was playing a digital organ at home. One of her wishes was to pass the love of music on to her grandkids, which she did.
Bev was loved by many because of her love for others. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with grandkids and attending school concerts. She loved being in Vermont, during the summers with the green trees, nice temperatures and especially the lack of traffic. She spent her summers in Vermont and had recently returned from there.
Bev is preceded in death by her parents and her eldest son, Thomas C. Chapman.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 56 years, Richard W. Chapman, a son, James L. (Shanna) Chapman, a daughter-in-law, Barbara Chapman, a brother, Richard A. Willey, and six grandchildren: Logan, Bryce, Joshua, Jonathan, Maren and Alex.
A Celebration of Life open house was held at Myers Mortuary in Roy, Utah. Her ashes will be buried in Vermont next summer.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.
