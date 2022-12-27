Beverly Ernestine Dopp Paris Obituary

Beverly Ernestine Dopp Paris, age 95, of Pudding Hill, Lyndonville, Vt., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at her home on the farm where she lived since 1956.
Beverly (“Bev”) was born Sept. 15, 1927, and raised in Sheffield, Vt., daughter to the late David A. and Pearl (Bickford) Dopp. She attended the Sheffield Heights Graded School. She was living on the family farm on Route 16, Glover, Vt., when she met Lloyd Paris. They were married on March 3, 1948, and shared 63 years of marriage together at the time of Lloyd’s death on Sept. 17, 2011. Aside from raising her children, much of Bev’s life was spent gardening, working outside on the farm, and taking care of the cows. She really enjoyed life on the farm, especially feeding the baby calves, where she and Lloyd lived their lives the way they wanted. Bev was a Christian woman who prayed and read her Bible. She crocheted and made afghans, slippers, and mittens for all the kids and family. She was known to have done very intricate needlepoint in her earlier years. Bev was a wonderful cook and loved cooking and baking for her family; that was her true joy! Those homemade breads and apple pies were always anticipated and mouthwatering.
She is survived by her four children: Sharon Burnham of Danville, Vt., Cynthia McKnight and husband, Frederick, of Peacham, Vt., Laurene Daniels and husband, Brian, of Brunswick, Maine, and Eric Paris and wife, Cathleen, of Lyndonville, Vt.; her sister: Rebecca Squires of Sheffield, Vt.; two brothers: Marvin Dopp of Newport, Vt., and Lawrence Dopp and wife, Donna, of West Glover, Vt.; as well as nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by five siblings: Clarabelle Conley, Alithia Thompson, Melvin Dopp, Robert Dopp and Calvin Dopp.
A private graveside service will be held in the springtime at the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.