Beverly Jane (Batchelor) Moody - Obituary

Beverly Jane (Batchelor) Moody was born Aug. 19, 1934, in Stoughton, Maine to her parents Maretta Staples Batchelor and Rupert Batchelor. She married Dwight Ernest Moody June 2, 1957 in Pembroke, N.H. They had three children together, Dwight Dean, Debra Elaine, and David Oren, but was affectionately called “Mom” Moody by many. She died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving animals on Feb. 20, 2021, in Ramah, N.M.
Beverly was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, but most of all she was a teacher. She attended Plymouth State College and received her B.S. in Education, and later attended Goddard College in Plainfield, Vt. and received her Masters. Teacher quickly became her life’s passion, starting as soon as she graduated and continuing until almost the day she passed. She truly dedicated her life and time to her students.
A five-foot force of energy, she loved reading, all things animal and throughout her life inspired kids and adults alike to be the best they could be. Her influence inspired many even well past graduation. She taught in several schools over the course of her career. Her final years of teaching and volunteering were dedicated to Pine Hill School, where she taught special education as well as lending her vast experience and skills wherever she was needed in the school and community. Her love for the region and school were boundless.
Her final wish was to give back to her community. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your own local animal shelter or rescue. Thank you from our family to yours in these trying times. A celebration of her life will be held later this spring in Ramah, N.M.
