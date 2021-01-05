Beverly (Legare) Hatch Obituary

Beverly (Legare) Hatch, 84, of Powder Spring Road, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 4, 2021.
Bev was born in Haverhill, NH on June 15, 1936, to Ulric and Della (Frost) Legare. She was a graduate of St. Johnsbury High School and of the Deaconess Medical Center School of Nursing in Boston, MA. She later received her BSN from Castleton State. On January 31, 1958, she married Clifford Hatch.
Bev worked as a Registered Nurse in various hospitals over the years, then, for 23 years she served as the school nurse in Randolph, VT. During the 1990-1991 school year, she received the first School Nurse of the Year award from the State of Vermont. She continued her career doing home health nursing in both Vermont and Florida.
Bev enjoyed her homes, having resided in Randolph, near Peacham Pond, in Florida, and in Groton. She also had a love of tending to flower and vegetable gardens throughout the years.
For 23 years, she and Cliff wintered in Florida. She was a long-time Sunday School teacher and Superintendent at the East Randolph Baptist Church where she also was the choir director.
Having been raised in a musical home, she loved religious music. She was especially fond of loons. Bev loved her family.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 63 years, Clifford Hatch of Groton; a son, Glenn Hatch and wife Wendy of Brookfield, Vt.; a daughter in law, Tricia Wallman-Hatch; a sister, Myrtie Beck and husband Kendall of Groton; a brother in law, Bernie Wetherbee of East Ryegate; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Todd Hatch on November 10, 1988; her father, Ulric Legare on July 20, 1980; her mother, Della Frost Legare on January 7, 1992; a sister, Earlene J. Wetherbee on February 12, 2020; an infant brother, Merrill Alden Legare, a brother, Merrill Dean Legare on March 29, 2018; and a niece, Juli-Ann Beck on December 7, 1981.
A graveside service in the Groton Village Cemetery is being planned for the spring.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
