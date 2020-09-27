Beverly Louise Miller Pelletier - Obituary

Beverly Louise Miller Pelletier, “Bev,” age 80, of Littleton, passed into the Hands of God for her eternal rest on Friday, March 20, 2020. She died at home surrounded by her family, as were her wishes under home hospice care.
Bev was born on Feb. 12, 1940, in Lisbon, N.H., daughter of Leonard and Ruth (Noyes) Miller. She was the oldest daughter, and the second oldest of her siblings Paul, David, Wilhelmina, Jane, George, and MaryJo. Bev was the beloved wife of Donald Pelletier for nearly 58 years. They were married on May 5, 1962, at St. Joseph Church in Nashua, N.H.
Beverly attended and graduated from Lisbon High School, Class of ‘58, and she enjoyed serving on the Lisbon School Reunion Committee in recent years. After high school, she pursued her dream of becoming a nurse, attending St. Joseph’s Hospital School of Nursing in Nashua, N.H., completing the Registered Nurse program in 1961. Bev later continued her studies at New England College, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1977.
Bev and her husband, Don, met in Nashua while she was studying at St. Joseph’s School of Nursing. As they described it, they met on a blind date. They adopted their children, Christopher and Jacqueline (Jackie), from NH Catholic Charities. Over the years, Mom/Bev has told her children how grateful she was that God brought them to her and Don to be their parents. Bev and her husband Don lived in Nashua, N.H., where they raised their children. In 1998, they moved full-time to their home in Littleton, N.H.
Bev enjoyed being a nurse, working in all different capacities in this profession. She worked at St. Joseph Hospital and Lowell General Hospital in Massachusetts; Memorial Hospital, Greenbriar Nursing Home, and Ainsley Place Assisted Living in Nashua, N.H.; and Franconia School as School Nurse in Franconia, N.H. She recently wrote and published her memoirs entitled “Student Nurse: 1958-1961.”
She loved people, and had such fond memories of those who were in her care. She loved helping others, whether at work or at home, or wherever she was. You could always count on Bev to be there. With her heart of gold, she always wanted to make sure that everyone felt loved and included. Her family and friends have special memories of Christmas parties, cookouts, and other “just because” parties. She often said that she loved hearing people talk and laugh at these gatherings.
Bev/Mom also loved to read, to learn, and to travel. Anyone who knew Bev knew that she also loved animals. Her dogs, cats, and her horse “Star” were always close to her heart. Bev and Star were in many horse shows, where they earned First Place in many events. Bev had a hard time saying “no” to anyone needing a home – both animals and people. She also very much enjoyed volunteering, especially in recent years at St. Rose of Lima Church as a religious education teacher, as secretary of White Mountain Riding Club in Lancaster, N.H., and secretary of the Lisbon and Franconia Historical Societies.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Donald, and her son Christopher of Nashua, N.H.; and her daughter Jacqueline, and her husband, Duane Becker of Fairfax, Vt. She is also survived by her grandson Alexander Hirtle and his wife Cassie, great-grandchildren Amelia and Benjamin, of Virginia. She is also survived by her brothers Paul and wife Maria Miller of Columbia, Maryland; and George and wife Joanne Miller of Nashua, N.H.; sisters Wilhelmina and husband George Hilton of Merrimack, N.H.; Jane McKenzie of Tyngsboro, Mass.; and MaryJo Miller of Littleton, N.H. Beverly was “Aunt Bev” to many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her brother David and his wife Ramona and their son Davy.
Thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff at Littleton Regional Healthcare, The Morrison Nursing Home, and North Country Home Health & Hospice who did such a beautiful job in caring for Beverly in her final days.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m., at the St. Rose of Lima Church with Father Mark Dollard Officiating. Burial will be held private. For those who wish to give a memorial donation, we know that Bev/Mom would want gifts to be given to the Lisbon Historical Society and/or to NH Catholic Charities Food Bank.
To offer your condolences to the family, please visit www.rossfuneral.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.