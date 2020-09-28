Beverly Ruggles Gess - Obituary

Beverly Ruggles Gess, age 80 of Brook Road, West Burke, Vt., was received into the arms of her Lord and Savior early Friday morning Sept. 25, 2020 at her home. She was surrounded by her family and loving husband.
Beverly was born in Lyndonville, Vt., April 26, 1940. The daughter of the late Harry T. Ruggles & Ila Easterbrooks Ruggles. She grew up in Lyndonville and graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1958. Beverly enjoyed traveling across country, embroidery, reading, playing cards or dominos with family, friends and especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was also an avid New England Patriots and Country Music fan.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 31 years, Richard W. Gess, her five daughters and sons-in-law. Jessica & Robert Wornick of Mc Kinney, Texas.; Donna & Paul Wilson of East Hartford, Conn.; Sally & Gregory Duda of West Burke, Vt.; Valorie Chaffee & Scott Burr of Wethersfield, Conn.; Cynthia & James Cline of Wilkesboro, N.C. She is also survived by her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Rodney & Marilee Ruggles of Sun City, Calif.; and Roland & Debbie Ruggles of Lyndonville, Vt.; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Beverly is preceded in death by her late first husband, Neal W. Chaffee of Sutton, Vt.; her son Edward T. Chaffee and her daughter Susan M. Chaffee. Additionally, her brothers Robert & Harry Ruggles, and her three sisters, Betty Ann, Marjorie Louise, Barbara Jean.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Hillside Cemetery in West Burke, Vt. Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, we would be honored to have memorial donations made to Wounded Warriors or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. We wish to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
